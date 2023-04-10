Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division earns record revenue of ₹29.45 crore through ticket checking drives in 2022-23 financial year

April 10, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair Division earned revenue of ₹29.45 crore in ticket checking drives conducted in the financial year(2022-23). This is the highest ever record set by Waltair Division and the best ever in the history of the zone, surpassing all previous records. As many as 5,11,360 cases were detected due to the relentless efforts of the ticket checking staff of the Division.

Congratulating the commercial team, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that Waltair Division registered record performance in all the departments and in ticket checking it created history. The division earned revenue of ₹29.45 crore in 2022-23 which is 89% more than previous financial year (2021-22) which was ₹16.03 crore, he added.

There are five ticket checking bases over Waltair Division. M. Alam, Ticket Checking Inspector, detected 13,685 cases and earned revenue to the tune of ₹87.20 lakh towards fare and penalty.

