Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division earns ₹9,294 crore revenue in 2022-23 financial year

April 01, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Waltair Railway Division (WRD) of East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has earned ₹9,294.6 crore in the financial year 2022-23. This was 9.36% higher than the revenue earned in the previous fiscal year.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said, “Despite all odds like implementation of 28,800 block hours (blocking of the railway line due to works), natural calamities among other reasons, we have created history by performing a good job in all categories of works. The achievement has been the result of collective efforts of the workforce in the division.”

Mr. Satpathy said that the division has handled 69.63 million tonnes of cargo and ferried 27.86 million passengers, thereby generating a revenue of ₹9,294.6 crore including ₹714.81 crore through passenger traffic. “We surpassed the targets set by the Railway Board,” Mr. Satpathy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The division registered 4.13% growth in loading of freight, passenger revenue (6.63%), running rakes per day (3.69%), freight revenue (2.73%), catering revenue (92.82%) and coal loading (5.80% up).

Talking about the new plans in the current fiscal 2023-24, Mr. Satpathy said that steps will be taken to earn a revenue of over ₹10,000 crore.

“We have registered tremendous growth in catering revenue (92.82%) this time. This was the result of reforms we have taken to provide quality food to passengers and continuous monitoring of services,” he said.