Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division earns ₹2,749 crore in the first quarter, says DRM

‘It is ₹120 crore more than that achieved in the corresponding period last year’

Waltair Division has earned a revenue of ₹2,749.20 crore, in the first quarter till July, which is ₹120 crore more than that earned during the corresponding period in the last financial year.

On the passenger front, the Division moved 8.28 million passengers, which is 331.25% more than last year. The passenger revenue is ₹226.71 crore, which is 201.72% more than the corresponding period (April to July) last year.

Giving these details to the media on Monday, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the division was on the growth trajectory. He said that all possible steps were being taken to enhance passenger comfort by converting ICF coaches to LHB coaches, improving sanitation, intensive cleanliness drives and banning single-use plastic.

Additional coaches are being augmented to long distance trains in busy routes on a regular basis and special trains were introduced to clear extra rush like Visakhapatnam-Bangalore weekly, he said.

The DRM said that Waltair Division earned unique distinction by implementing One Station One Product concept stalls at several stations to encourage local artisans and handicrafts.

He said that the relentless efforts by the team of officers and staff helped Waltair Division create history by bagging 14 efficiency shields out of 24 this year.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and other branch officers were present.