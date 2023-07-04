ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division achieves highest ever June loading of 5.98 million tonnes

July 04, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The division earned ₹700.20 crore in freight earnings during the month, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Waltair Division has achieved its highest ever loading of 5.98 million tons (MT) in June 2023. This surpasses any previous June month’s record loading in the past. The division earned ₹700.20 crore in freight earnings during the month, which is also the highest for any June month. The previous record was 5.50 MT with ₹623.34 crore earnings achieved in June 2021.

Further, Waltair Division achieved its best-ever iron ore loading in June 2023. The Division achieved loading rate of 14.7 rakes, a day, which is equivalent to 1.90 MT of iron ore. This performance surpasses any previous June month’s loading rate. The previous record was 12.7 rakes, a day (1.70 MT) achieved in June 2021.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy commended team Waltair for its relentless efforts and said that these achievements indicate the division’s continuous growth and success in various aspects, particularly in freight loading and iron ore transportation.

