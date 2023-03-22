Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division achieves best-ever loading of 66.92 million tonnes

March 22, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair Division has achieved the best-ever freight loading of 67 Million Tons (MT) on March 20, 11 days ahead of financial year closing. The Division loaded more than 66.92 MT in the last 11 months and 20 days, surpassing the previous best loading by 13.35%. In 2021-2022, the Division loaded 66.88 MT.

This has been achieved in spite of acute shortage of wagons, natural disasters, frequent blocks for carrying safety works in connection with new double line works and major derailments in the critical Kottavalasa-Kirandul line territory.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy complimented the team that contributed to achieving the record with their relentless efforts. He gave full credit to the team led by Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and other branch officers. He hoped that the Division will cross the targets for this financial year.

