Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Division achieved highest-ever revenue of ₹9,000 crore in five days ahead of financial year, says official

March 26, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Waltair Railway Division has achieved the highest-ever revenue by crossing ₹9,000 crore, five days ahead of closing of the financial year. This is the best ever revenue generated by the division.

During the last financial year (2021-22), the Division has achieved ₹8,498.86 crore. The Division has created a record of 68.12 MT in loading, registering a record growth of 1.24 MT from April 1 to March 25. The Division has loaded 66.88 MT of freight in the last financial year. With its overall best performance, the Division has achieved this remarkable performance in just a span of 350 days as against 360 days loaded in last fiscal’s corresponding period. Waltair Division had loaded 61.17 MT of cargo in 366 days in the fiscal 2020-21 and taken 335 days in fiscal 2021-22 for the same loading.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy congratulated the officials and staff of the Division for achieving the feat. The Division would work hard to achieve more in the next days of the present financial year.

He added that the rare feat was made possible due to the outstanding performance of all the departments, despite various constraints such as natural disasters, security reasons, doubling and triple line works, reduced demand for Iron ore, and other safety related modernisation works in the Division.