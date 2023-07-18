Visakhapatnam: Waltair Divisional Railway Manager reviews monsoon preparedness

July 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inspected Gunupur- Naupada-Vizianagaram-Rayagada line on Tuesday. He inspected various developmental activities and ongoing projects. He also checked for monsoon safety preparations in the section.

The Andhra-Odisha Rail Users Association Convener G.N. Panda, and other local representatives interacted, which appreciating the initiatives taken by the DRM to at the station, sought his cooperation for further development of the region. Later, the DRM inspected Paralakhemundi station, where representatives of various associations interacted with the DRM.

Mr. Anup Satpathy elaborated various developmental activities being undertaken in the Division. Later, the DRM inspected Srikakulam Road station, where representatives of the Srikakulam MP and merchant associations met the DRM and expressed gratitude for the excellent support from him during his tenure for implementing various developmental activities.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar along with several representatives met the DRM to discuss developmental activities in his constituency. The MP hailed the DRM for his dynamic leadership and support in fulfilling several long-standing demands. The DRM inspected the coach restaurant at Vizianagaram and advised the vendors to live up to the expectations of customers by providing best service.

Later, the DRM carried out window trailing inspection in the Vizianagaram-Rayagada section. He inspected the Bobbili station and Parvatipuram station and reviewed the station developmental activities.

Later he inspected the Rayagada station and inaugurated a renovated Children Park at the railway colony at Rayagada. Interacting with Rayagada Nagarika Manchha members and others, he discussed various issues raised by the members.

Mr. Anup Sapathy was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Maharana, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch. Raghuveer and other officials.