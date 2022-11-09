Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division improved overall performance till Oct. 31 compared to the same period last year, says official

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 09, 2022 22:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Waltair Division has transported 38.19 million tons of goods to various destinations by October 31, this year, which is about 5% more compared to the same period in the last financial year.

This fetched ₹4,507.5 crore, which is about 6.5% more compared to the last financial year, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

On the passenger front, 15.49 million passengers were ferried by the Division by October 31, 2022 which is 192.82% more than the last financial year for same period and the revenue of ₹409.51 crore is 101.59% higher than the last financial year and even surpassed the target by 46.43%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division has shown overall improvement in performance with total revenue to the tune of ₹5,016.18 crore by October 31, 2022 which is 10.85% more than the last financial year for same period.

Additional LHB Vistadome coaches were introduced in Visakhapatnam-Kirandul -Visakhapatnam train, ICF Vistadome coach was introduced in Visakhapatnam to Koraput via Rayagada to provide more comfort to passengers. The Vistadome coach services were extended up to Kirandul from October 25

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Double Decker Uday express service was restored. Stoppages restored at Lakshmipur Road, Bacheli, Dusi and Ponduru. Special trains were run between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam - Tirupati, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar, Srikakulam Road-Tirupati and Visakhapatnam -Araku.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app