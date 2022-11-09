Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division improved overall performance till Oct. 31 compared to the same period last year, says official

Waltair Division has transported 38.19 million tons of goods to various destinations by October 31, this year, which is about 5% more compared to the same period in the last financial year.

This fetched ₹4,507.5 crore, which is about 6.5% more compared to the last financial year, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

On the passenger front, 15.49 million passengers were ferried by the Division by October 31, 2022 which is 192.82% more than the last financial year for same period and the revenue of ₹409.51 crore is 101.59% higher than the last financial year and even surpassed the target by 46.43%.

The Division has shown overall improvement in performance with total revenue to the tune of ₹5,016.18 crore by October 31, 2022 which is 10.85% more than the last financial year for same period.

Additional LHB Vistadome coaches were introduced in Visakhapatnam-Kirandul -Visakhapatnam train, ICF Vistadome coach was introduced in Visakhapatnam to Koraput via Rayagada to provide more comfort to passengers. The Vistadome coach services were extended up to Kirandul from October 25

The Double Decker Uday express service was restored. Stoppages restored at Lakshmipur Road, Bacheli, Dusi and Ponduru. Special trains were run between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam - Tirupati, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar, Srikakulam Road-Tirupati and Visakhapatnam -Araku.