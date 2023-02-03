ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division allocated ₹2,857 crore as Budget grant, says Railway Minister

February 03, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

South Coast Railway Zone and new Rayagada Division together get a meagre ₹10 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has been allocated ₹2,857.85 crore in the current budget grant for the financial year 2023-24, Railway Minister Ahwini Vaishnaw told the media through video conference on Friday evening. Whereas, a meagre allocation of ₹10 crore was made in the Budget for the creation of the new South Coast Railway (S Co R) Zone and the new Rayagada Division in E Co R.

The major allocations include ₹2,185 crore for doubling of lines, ₹285 crore for new lines, ₹261.43 crore for track renewals and ₹51.13 crore for traffic facility works, and the remaining for other works.

Later, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that Waltair Division would also get a share in the combined allocation of ₹1,700 crore to East Coast Railway for various amenities and facilitation works. The Budget has mainly focussed on completion of ongoing projects and construction of new lines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yard remodeling and other traffic facilities would be taken up at Simhachalam North and Gopalapatnam at a cost ₹7.5 crore, conversion of L 4 into a longer loop with Chipurupalli with common loop status for python trains would be taken up at a cost of ₹84.54 lakh, auto signaling between Gopalapatnam and Vizianagaram, including Simhachalam bypass line, would be taken up with ₹32.78 crore and coaching complex work with ₹10 crore.

The Electric Loco Shed (ELS) would be augmented at a cost of ₹20 lakh and extension of covered shed and other infrastructure facilities would be taken up at a cost of ₹1.10 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US