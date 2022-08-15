Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division achieves good growth in freight, passenger traffic in the first quarter, says DRM

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel performing feats at the Railway Exhibition Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has achieved good growth in freight, revenue, passenger traffic and passenger revenue during the first four months of the present fiscal as compared to the last financial year (April to July 2021, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has said.

The DRM hoisted the national flag and took Rashtriya Salami presented by contingents of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bharat Scouts and Guides and Civil Defence personnel at the 76th Independence Day celebrations held at the Railway Football Grounds here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Anup Satpathy attributed the impressive performance of the division to the relentless efforts of the railway employees. The freight traffic revenue from April to July was ₹2,749.20 crore, which was ₹120 crore more than the last year’s ₹2519.95 crore. The passenger traffic increased from 1.92 million from April to July 2021-22 to 8.28 million passengers this year, recording 331.25 % growth for the same period.

The passenger revenue increased from ₹75.14 crore in 2021-22 to ₹226.71 crore in 2022-23, registering 201.72 % growth for the same period.

The DRM admired the efforts of recognised unions for their constructive role in healthy industrial relations. He said that the Women’s Welfare Organization of Waltair was always in the frontline to assist the railway staff and their family members.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Parijata Satpathy, president, ECoRWWO, branch officers and staff participated in large numbers.

On this occasion cultural events were organised with the participation of the Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair Division, Bharat Scouts & Guides, Staff and RPF. Daredevil performance by motorcycle riders was the main attraction. Sniffer dogs of RPF showed the excellent performance of yoga postures and bomb detection methods. An exhibition of paintings, done by more than 250 schoolchildren of railway employees, was organised at the venue.

The DRM inspected the drawings and paintings and appreciated all the children who took part in the mega event. Later a green plantation drive was organised at the venue to mark the occasion.