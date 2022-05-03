Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division achieves best-ever loading in April

Waltair Division achieved the best-ever loading of 5.82 Million Tonnes in April 2022 compared to any April month. It achieved 14% increase over 5.11 MT achieved in April 2021. Along with this, in April 2022, the Division also achieved the best-ever iron ore loading of 1.95 MT, the previous best was 1.88 MT in April 2021 and the best ever Gangavaram Port loading of 1.39 MT (previous best 1.21 MT in April 2019), when compared to any April month. The Division also achieved the best-ever ‘interchange of 165 trains per day (157.1 trains per day in April 2021) and best ever wagon turn around of 2 days (2.10 days in April18) achieved when compared to any April month.