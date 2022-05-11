Visakhapatnam: VRO ‘caught’ red-handed taking ₹7,000 bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted a raid and allegedly caught Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Anakapalli red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 which he had demanded from a person for doing an official favour, in Anakapalli on Wednesday.

ACB officials said the accused officer. identified as S. Bhavani Varaprasad, had demanded ₹7,000 for mutation work from a person named Ramalingam, who works as a gold merchant in Anakapalli.

Mr. Ramalingam then lodged a complaint with ACB officials, who laid a trap for the accused after ascertaining the facts. On Wednesday, the ACB teams caught Bhavani Varaprasad while receiving the bribe. A case is being registered, officials said.