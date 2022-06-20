Visakhapatnam: Vistadome coach service to be extended up to Kirandul from October 25
East Coast Railway takes the decision in view of demand from people of the region
The services of Vistadome coach will be extended up to Kirandul from October 25. The decision was taken by East Coast Railway (E Co R) in view of the demand from people of the region.
The Vistadome coach will be provided to 18551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul with effect from October 25. In the return direction, Vistadome coach will be provided to 18552 Kirandul- Visakhapatnam with effect from October 26.
The revised composition of the train will be Vistadome coaches-2, Sleeper class-1, General class-8, Second class luggage-cum-Disabled coach-1 and Motor Car-1.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi has appealed to passengers to make use of the facility.
