Visakhapatnam: Vistadome coach service on 08546/45 special train extended till March 2023

The services of Vistadome coach on the Visakhapatnam- Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train are being extended by East Coast Railway till March 2023 to cater to the demand from passengers and tourists.
ADVERTISEMENT
One ICF Vistadome coach will be attached to the train No. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train from November 16 to March 29, 2023 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Similarly, the Vistadome coach would be available on 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train, from November 17 to March 30, 2023 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appealed to the travelling public to make use of this facility.
ADVERTISEMENT