Visakhapatnam: Vistadome coach service on 08546/45 special train extended till March 2023

November 15, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The services of Vistadome coach on the Visakhapatnam- Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train are being extended by East Coast Railway till March 2023 to cater to the demand from passengers and tourists.

One ICF Vistadome coach will be attached to the train No. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special train from November 16 to March 29, 2023 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Similarly, the Vistadome coach would be available on 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam special train, from November 17 to March 30, 2023 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy appealed to the travelling public to make use of this facility.