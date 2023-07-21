HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Visakha Valley School, Timpany win U-18 Boys, U-18 Girls TSPL

July 21, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Under-18 girls’ team that won the Timpany Inter-school Premier League rolling cricket trophy.

The Under-18 girls’ team that won the Timpany Inter-school Premier League rolling cricket trophy.

Visakha Valley School (VVS) has emerged champions in the U-18 Boys Timpany Inter-School Premier League Rolling Cricket Trophy – 2023(TSPL-2023), which concluded here on Wednesday. The runner-up was Timpany School.

The champions of TSPL in the U-18 Girls was Timpany School, and the runner-up was VVS.

In all, 15 teams participated in 36 matches played in 13 days after inauguration of TSPL on June 26. It was a league-cum-knockout tournament with three pools.

Santosh Gnanakan, CEO, ACTS Group of Institutions, Sunil Macwana, secretary, ETASI, Vandana Abraham, director, Timpany School, Christobel Stevenson, principal, Timpany Senior Secondary School, Mrs. Vinitha Rezeena, principal, Timpany Steel City School, Eswari Prabhakar, principal, Visakha Valley School, I. Komali Devi, principal, Oak Valley International School and Nalini Nelson along with office-bearers of Waltair Rotary Club participated in the valedictory function.

