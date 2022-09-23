Visakhapatnam: Visakha Valley School Principal receives award

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 23, 2022 23:10 IST

Eshwari Prabhakar, Principal of Visakha Valley School(VVS), Visakhapatnam, has secured the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ for the ‘Pride of India Award-2022’ of the Global Leader Foundation. The award was presented to her at the 23rd National Leadership Summit-2022 in New Delhi on Friday.

She was chosen for the award on the basis of her excellent performance, splendid achievement and outstanding contribution towards academic development and research activities in the filed of education for excellence in school education in India.

