Visakhapatnam: Visakha Utsav likely to be organised on December 29 and 30, says Collector

November 18, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The district administration is mulling to organise the annual tourism event Visakha Utsav during the last week of December. The tourism festival was not conducted in the district in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a recent interaction, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna told the media that they are planning to organise the event and it is likely to be held on December 29 and 30. The decision was taken in a recently held District Tourism Development Council (DTDC) meeting. However, a final decision is yet to be made, he said.

‘Funding issue’

“The idea is there, but the issue is about funding. Earlier, the State Government used to fund the annual tourism programmes. It is yet to be decided on funding, whether government will provide or do we need to go for sponsors,” said a senior Tourism Department official from the district.

According to the officials, it is estimated that ₹2 to ₹3 crore will be needed for successful conduct of Visakha Utsav.

As per the officials, if the Visakha Utsav is organised, based on the response of it, the government might take a call over the conduct of ‘Bheemili Utsav’ and ‘Araku Utsav’, probably between January and February, 2023.

After brief lull due to COVID-19, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts have started to witness good number of tourists since the last tourism season. The tourism department had received good revenue during the last year, as tourist spots in the city, Araku, Paderu and Chintapalli were thronged by tourists from across the country.