Visakhapatnam: Visakha Steel General Hospital conducts awareness programme on ‘Hazards of tobacco use’

Rampant tobacco use is resulting in a steep hike in the number of oral cancer cases and related deaths, says doctor

Rampant tobacco use is resulting in a steep hike in the number of oral cancer cases and related deaths, says doctor

An awareness program on the ‘Hazards of tobacco usage’ was conducted by Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) in collaboration with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), Visakhapatnam, to sensitise people on the hazards of tobacco use, at Ukku Club here on Wednesday.

The programme was organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, in tune with the WHO – World No Tobacco Day campaign.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, inaugurated the awareness programme in the presence of Umesh Mahantshetty, Director (HBCH&RC), and Directors of RINL, CVO, Prakash, and Dolorosa Fernandez, Assistant Professor, Department of Preventive Oncology(HBCH&RC).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atul Bhatt emphasised on the need to conduct anti-tobacco programme to prevent tobacco-induced diseases among the employees and their families. He called upon the children to become ambassadors in spreading the anti-tobacco campaign. He appreciated the efforts of VSGH collective for organising a very useful session in the interest of the public.

Dr. Dolorosa Fernandez stressed upon the adverse impact of rampant tobacco usage in our country, which was resulting in a steep hike in the number of oral cancer cases and related deaths. She also suggested the ways to come out of addiction to tobacco products and its positive impact on health and economy of the country.

Nupur Bhatt, president, Visteel Mahila Samithi, V.V. Venugopal Rao, Director (Finance), A.K. Saxena, Director (Operation), K.V. Nagi Reddy CVO, K.H. Prakash, Chief General Manager (Medical & Health Services) & Head of the Department, VSGH, doctors, senior executives, recognised trade union members, CISF employees, RINL employees and their spouses, representatives from SEA, WIPS, VMS, SC/ST and OBC Associations and students and teachers of all schools in Ukkunagaram actively participated in the programme.

The dignitaries and participants took a ‘No tobacco use’ pledge.