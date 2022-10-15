Visakhapatnam: Visakha Garjana turns out to be a roaring success

People participating in the Visakha Garjana rally in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A large number of people enthusiastically took part in ‘Visakha Garjana’, organised by the non-political Joint Action Committee (JAC) supporting three capitals decision taken by the State Government, here on Saturday. Braving rain, a large number of women and elderly persons extended their support to the rally.

Raghavendra Rao, a man aged around 60 years, came from Vizianagaram all the way to extend his support to “Visakha Garjana’ wearing a raincoat. The retired army personnel said “What is wrong with three capitals?. The State government did not say that Amaravati will no longer be a capital. Once Visakhapatnam is made Executive capital, definitely this region would witness a lot of development. Since many decades, our Vizianagaram district is neglected,” he said.

M. Rambabu, an elderly person from Duvvada, said that the three capitals decision would definitely develop all the regions. However, he said that Amaravati farmers, who is taking part in Maha Padayatra, should not be threatened. “Instead of threatening them, when they reach North Andhra, this region leaders should give them a good reception. After they complete the ‘darshan’ at Arasavalli, our leaders must sit with them, discuss about the advantages of three capitals,” he said.

Traffic police performing duty in heavy rain in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A large number of folk artistes also tok part in the event. ‘Puli Veshalu’, ‘Tappeta Gullu’ and folk dances performed by them on three capitals enthralled the audience. The youth were seen taking selfies with folk artistes in the attire of gods and goddesses.

Since most of the educational institutions declared a holiday, a large number of students gathered at the venue before the rally began. Many school managements and even Government Residential Schools have sent their students in buses expressing their support. Having a day-off, the students were seen having a gala time dancing their heart out to the tunes of DJ. However, many of them returned after the rally crossed the Old Jail Road, due to rain.

Police personnel also played a key role in the success of the rally. Wearing raincoats, they were seen guiding the rally and there were no untoward incidents. Vehicles were diverted to avoid traffic snarls in several roads.

Plastics make a comeback

The district administration and the GVMC managed to ensure there was no plastic usage during the annual ‘Giri Pradakshana’ festival in July, in which a large number of people participated. However, it has failed to enforce the plastic ban rule during Visakha Garjana. A large number of plastic water bottles and buttermilk sachets were thrown by people on the road along the rally route. The organisers have distributed the required essentials at various areas along the route. Sanitation staff of the GVMC were seen picking the trash and dumping in Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles.