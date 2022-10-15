Visakhapatnam: Visakha Garjana is stage-managed, alleges BJP

‘DWACRA beneficiaries threatened, students forced to attend the rally’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 15, 2022 22:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that ‘Visakha Garjana’ was stage-managed, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president M. Ravindra said that a number of DWACRA beneficiaries were threatened to attend the programme and they were told that they would not be provided any further loans and also removed from membership, if they did not attend the programme.

In a release here on Saturday, Mr. Ravindra said that all the examinations in Andhra University were intentionally cancelled keeping in view of Visakha Garjana. The university management also forced the students and staff to attend the programme, he said. He also condemned utilising students, employees and women for such purpose.

The BJP leader said that a large number of fans and Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists have thronged the airport to receive JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. “This is the real affection and love towards Pawan Kalyan or the party. This cannot be achieved either by giving money or threatening people. The YSRCP leaders should try to gain affection from people first and then in future, they may organise such programmes,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app