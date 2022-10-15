Visakhapatnam: Visakha Garjana is stage-managed, alleges BJP

‘DWACRA beneficiaries threatened, students forced to attend the rally’

Alleging that ‘Visakha Garjana’ was stage-managed, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president M. Ravindra said that a number of DWACRA beneficiaries were threatened to attend the programme and they were told that they would not be provided any further loans and also removed from membership, if they did not attend the programme.

In a release here on Saturday, Mr. Ravindra said that all the examinations in Andhra University were intentionally cancelled keeping in view of Visakha Garjana. The university management also forced the students and staff to attend the programme, he said. He also condemned utilising students, employees and women for such purpose.

The BJP leader said that a large number of fans and Jana Sena Party (JSP) activists have thronged the airport to receive JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. “This is the real affection and love towards Pawan Kalyan or the party. This cannot be achieved either by giving money or threatening people. The YSRCP leaders should try to gain affection from people first and then in future, they may organise such programmes,” he said.