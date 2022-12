December 05, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Visalandhra Book House Manager P.A. Raju on Monday stated that the Visakha book festival going on at Visalandhra Book House here will continue till December 11. About 10 to 20% discount will be given on all kinds of books, especially children’s books, he said while adding that they collected books from different areas on different themes based on the suggestions and feedback of book lovers, and displayed at the expo.