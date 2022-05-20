Visakhapatnam: Village Secretariat employee found dead in a lodge in Rushikonda

Ashok Kumar was working as a Digital Assistant in Kollipara mandal in Guntur district

Ashok Kumar was working as a Digital Assistant in Kollipara mandal in Guntur district

A 31-year-old Village Secretariat employee reportedly ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in a lodge at Rushikonda here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as E. Ashok Kumar, who worked as a Digital Assistant in a Secretariat in Kollipara mandal in Guntur district.

According to reports, Ashok Kumar had left home on May 12 claiming to attend some work. On May 15, he informed his family members that he was going to Delhi and would return on May 18. However on Thursday, he was found dead in the city. The police have recovered a suicide note apologising to his family members for taking the extreme step. The police found that Ashok, who was a M.Tech., graduate, had reportedly stated that he was not satisfied with the job he was doing, his income and was also facing work pressure. Ashok also said that he wanted to crack IAS and his dreams were shattered. He is survived by his wife who works as a lecturer in an engineering college. PM Palem police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.