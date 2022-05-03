Visakhapatnam: video on Simhachalam deity creates flutter

It is widely shared on social media; devotees seek action

Some unidentified persons have reportedly taken a video of main deity Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in the ‘Nijaroopam’ during the annual Chandanotsavam festival that was held at Simhachalam here on Tuesday. The video was widely shared on the social media. However, the source and authencity of the video is still to be ascertained

The Devasthanam officials have strictly prohibited the use of mobile phones with cameras inside the temple premises. The authorities have asked the devotees to deposit their mobile phones at the counters arranged outside the temple before entering the sanctum sanctoram. However a video of the deity in ‘nijaroopam’ has created a flutter. Devotees expressed their anger over the incident and demanded that the police take strict action.

However, the Simhachalam Devasthanam officials are yet to respond on the incident.

Gold stolen

Meanwhile, a woman devotee who came for darshan has allegedly lost gold ornaments from her bag reportedly from the temple premises. According to sources in the police, the woman who is said to be the wife of a Sub-Inspector from East Godavari district came for darshan. She was returning home in an autorickshaw after getting down the hill, when she realised that gold ornaments in her handbag were missing. When contacted, Pendurthi Police Station Inspector K. Ashok Kumar said that the police are yet to receive any official complaint regarding the incident.