Visakhapatnam: ‘victims’ approach police seeking action against real estate firm

Some people approached the Three Town police station in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, requesting the police to register a case against a real estate developer and tour and holiday promoting company, Green Bay Pride Services, for allegedly duping them.

One of the victims said that she had entered into a legal agreement with the firm. As per the agreement, the firm was to sell about 100 sq yards of land located at Typuram village under Buchhayyapeta mandal in Visakhapatnam district for a sale consideration of ₹2.6 lakh. Along with the sale of the land, the firm promised the buyer to provide a holiday membership and other benefits. The woman paid ₹60,000 to the firm in instalments.

She alleged that the firm didn’t provide any holiday membership and also mentioned that the firm had downed their shutters in the city after cheating many people in the same fashion.

The victims said that the firm has collected ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh each from people by assuring land at affordable prices and other benefits. The firm reportedly has closed all their branches and has cheated over 100 people, they added.

“We have received a representation from a group of people against the Green Bay Pride Services. We will examine the documents and will act accordingly,” the police said.