ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Venkaiah Naidu stresses on women empowerment in politics

February 06, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

NCW will also train women from panchayats and municipalities, says Chairperson

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu addressing the national workshop on Gender Responsive Governance for Women Elected Representatives in Visakhapatnam on Monday.. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

The three-day workshop on Gender Responsive Governance for Women Elected Representatives of seven States concluded here on Monday.

National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration organised the event under the `She is a Change Maker’ project, a pan-India capacity building programme of the Commission to improve the leadership skills of women representatives in all levels.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who participated as the chief guest on the occasion, said that women should get equal representation and political positions in local bodies, Assemblies and in Parliament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who presided over the meeting, said that apart from elected representatives, the Commission would also train women from gram panchayats and municipalities across the country, as they are the grassroot level representatives. She spoke about various programmes and schemes being implemented by the Commission.

Representatives of the programme, including Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, visited the stall on `Disha App and Mahila Police’ concepts, set up by Andhra Pradesh Police Department at the venue.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the services of Andhra Pradesh police in protecting the interests of women through hi-tech supportive systems like the Disha app.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US