Visakhapatnam: Venkaiah Naidu stresses on women empowerment in politics

February 06, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

The three-day workshop on Gender Responsive Governance for Women Elected Representatives of seven States concluded here on Monday.

National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration organised the event under the `She is a Change Maker’ project, a pan-India capacity building programme of the Commission to improve the leadership skills of women representatives in all levels.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who participated as the chief guest on the occasion, said that women should get equal representation and political positions in local bodies, Assemblies and in Parliament.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who presided over the meeting, said that apart from elected representatives, the Commission would also train women from gram panchayats and municipalities across the country, as they are the grassroot level representatives. She spoke about various programmes and schemes being implemented by the Commission.

Representatives of the programme, including Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, visited the stall on `Disha App and Mahila Police’ concepts, set up by Andhra Pradesh Police Department at the venue.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu lauded the services of Andhra Pradesh police in protecting the interests of women through hi-tech supportive systems like the Disha app.