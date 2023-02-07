ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Venkaiah Naidu stresses on the importance of mother tongue

February 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu enlightened the students on the importance of mother tongue.

He was delivering a talk to the students of Greendale school here on Tuesday.

He also emphasised on various aspects such as discipline, hard work, sport, culture and tradition and yoga.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to former Minister Alwar Das, who was the founder of the Alwardas Group. Chairman S.P Ravindra, Correspondent S. Vijaya Ravindra and Principal S.P.M Divya Das were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US