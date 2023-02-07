Visakhapatnam: Venkaiah Naidu stresses on the importance of mother tongue

February 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu enlightened the students on the importance of mother tongue.

He was delivering a talk to the students of Greendale school here on Tuesday.

He also emphasised on various aspects such as discipline, hard work, sport, culture and tradition and yoga.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to former Minister Alwar Das, who was the founder of the Alwardas Group. Chairman S.P Ravindra, Correspondent S. Vijaya Ravindra and Principal S.P.M Divya Das were present.