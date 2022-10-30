Visakhapatnam: Venkaiah Naidu recalls services of educationist Koneru Ramakrishna Rao

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 30, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, GITAM president M. Sri Bharat and others at the unveiling of the plaque renaming the GITAM Schoo of Social Sciences and Humanities Bhavan as ‘Koneru Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan,’ at GITAM Deemed to be University, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences Bhavan, which has been renamed as Koneru Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan in honour of Padma Shri awardee, the late Koneru Ramakrishna Rao, was inaugurated by the former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu at GITAM Deemed to be University here, on Sunday.

Prof. Ramakrishna Rao was an internationally acclaimed psychologist, Gandhian Scholar and also served as Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Venkiah Naidu said that he was inspired by Ramakrishna Rao during his student days at Andhra University. He appreciated the family members for deciding to donate Rao’s earnings to GITAM for societal development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the function, GITAM president M. Sri Bharath said that Ramakrishna Rao had donated ₹4.5 crore to GITAM to organise community development programmes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Pro Vice-Chancellors B. Geetanjali, Y. Gowtham Rao, Jayashankar Vairyar and Registrar D. Gunasekharan participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app