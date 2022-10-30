Visakhapatnam: Venkaiah Naidu recalls services of educationist Koneru Ramakrishna Rao

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, GITAM president M. Sri Bharat and others at the unveiling of the plaque renaming the GITAM Schoo of Social Sciences and Humanities Bhavan as ‘Koneru Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan,’ at GITAM Deemed to be University, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences Bhavan, which has been renamed as Koneru Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan in honour of Padma Shri awardee, the late Koneru Ramakrishna Rao, was inaugurated by the former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu at GITAM Deemed to be University here, on Sunday.

Prof. Ramakrishna Rao was an internationally acclaimed psychologist, Gandhian Scholar and also served as Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Venkiah Naidu said that he was inspired by Ramakrishna Rao during his student days at Andhra University. He appreciated the family members for deciding to donate Rao’s earnings to GITAM for societal development.

Presiding over the function, GITAM president M. Sri Bharath said that Ramakrishna Rao had donated ₹4.5 crore to GITAM to organise community development programmes.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam, Pro Vice-Chancellors B. Geetanjali, Y. Gowtham Rao, Jayashankar Vairyar and Registrar D. Gunasekharan participated in the meeting.