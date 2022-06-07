Visakhapatnam: Vasupalli withdraws resignation from YSRCP post

He says he reconsidered his decision in view of initiative taken by Chief Minister

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has withdrawn his resignation letter sent to Y.V. Subba Reddy, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Coordinator for Visakahpatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts, resigning from the post of South Coordinator of YSRCP, which he had sent to the party leadership, three days ago.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that he has reconsidered his decision in view of the initiative shown by him (the Chief Minister) in getting over the stalemate.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar had tendered his resignation to the party post in his letter to Mr. Subba Reddy with a copy to YSRCP Visakhapatnam Parliament district Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. The MLA recalled his services to the people for the past three decades, as a retired IAF officer and to the people of South constituency during the last 16 years through various service activities.

He noted that he was hurt by the attitude of the party leaders towards him ignoring his position as an MLA and party in-charge for the constituency, which made him to take the decision to quit.