Visakhapatnam: Vasupalli steps down as YSR Congress South Coordinator

He expresses displeasure over the happenings in the party

Visakhapatnam (South) MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar announced that he is stepping down from the post of YSR Congress Party South Constituency Coordinator here on Saturday. He announced it through a letter to YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and expressed his displeasure over the happenings in the party.

In the letter, Mr Ganesh Kumar said that he was completely hurt by the way he was treated by Mr. Subbareddy during his recent visit to city and for questioning his ability in front of everyone.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that he had joined politics in the year 2009. After the first loss, he was elected as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) South Constituency Coordinator. “As a coordinator, I have bridged the gap between people and the government and conducted as many as 854 programmes. Recognising my effort, the TDP had given me the opportunity of taking up the post of the party district president,” he said. He said that he has won as an MLA not just in 2014, but also in 2019, when the YSRCP was at its prime.