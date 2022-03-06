Visakhapatnam: VARWA, NIVAS vow to intensify protest against property tax hike, garbage collection charges

They decide to form a new union and organise signature campaign on the issues

Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and the Greater Visakha Resident Colonies Associations Federation (NIVS) have decided to intensify protests against the government decisions to increase property tax and collect user charges for garbage collection. The members have also decided to start a new forum to intensify their campaigns.

Members from the VARWA and the NIVAS from various areas of the city attended a meeting at Madhavadhara here on Sunday.

After reviewing their ongoing protests, they have decided to form Visakha Civic Associations Forum with former General Secretary of Naval Civil Employees Union R. Venkat Rao as its Chairman and retired General Manager, Steel Plant, Ranga Reddy as Co-Chairman. Other members include P. Kalyan Rao, A. Aja Sarma and B.V. Ramanjaneya Rao. The forum with 51 office-bearers from around the city was formed to coordinate and intensify the agitations.

General Secretary of VARWA B.B. Ganesh said that they have decided to give a call to apartments and colony associations to send memoranda to the GVMC Commissioner opposing the implementation of tax hikes. The members have also decided to conduct a signature campaign, with one lakh signatures, opposing the tax hike. It is also decided to form ward committees and area meetings on our demands, he added.