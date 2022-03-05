Visakhapatnam: VARWA, NIVAS submit represention to GVMC Commissioner over property tax, garbage collection charges

‘Implementation of tax revision from a back date is irrational and should be changed’

Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and the Greater Visakha Resident Colony Association Federation (NIVAS) submitted a representation to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha regarding the issues faced by property tax and user charges for garbage collection by the citizens, here on Saturday.

In the representation, the members said that the sachivalayam volunteers have been distributing revised property tax demand notices to the property owners in the city for the past two months. But the notices state that the revised tax is effective from April 1, 2021. Implementation of tax revision from a back date is irrational and hence should be changed, they said, also complaining that age of many buildings was mentioned less than the actual age. This is upsetting the depreciation value and increasing the building value, resulting in enhanced property tax, they added.

“As per norms, people can complaint in case they have any issues, but when we are approaching Ward Sachivalayams to lodge complaints, they are either refusing or not responding properly,” they alleged.

‘Threatening people’

The VARWA members also alleged that the GVMC and Sachivalayam staff are visiting the wards and demanding that people pay user charges of ₹120. The members alleged that the municipal staff are threatening to dump garbage in front of their houses, stop payment of pensions, supply of ration and power supply. They also requested the GVMC Commissioner not to insist on people to pay garbage charges.