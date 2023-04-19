Visakhapatnam-Varanasi special express begins maiden run

April 19, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The long-cherished dream of the people of Visakhapatnam for a direct train to Varanasi (Benares) came true with the launch of a special train connecting the two cities on Wednesday.

A large number of BJP leaders, Mahila Morcha activists and BJYM cadres participated in the flagging-off ceremony amidst beating of drums and chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and distribution of sweets by the BJP cadres.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, who made efforts for getting the train sanctioned, right in time for the benefit of pilgrims going for the Ganga Pushkarams, was appreciated by the gathering.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that this special train would be run not only for the Ganga Pushkarams but till the end of the summer vacations.

BJP district president Medapati Raveendra, BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, State spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Gajuwaka coordinator K. Narasinga Rao and BJYM national executive member Vamsi Yadav were among those who attended.

The special train will run for two days a week and will depart from Visakhapatnam at 12.30 p.m. It will halt at Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili and Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh. Beyond Andhra Pradesh, it will travel via Sambalpur, Rourkela and Ranchi stations and reach Varanasi at 1.40 p.m. the next day, according to the BJP leaders.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, who has been elected as president of the Ganga Pushkaralu Organising Committee of Sri Kasi Telugu Samithi, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the special train. He also said that special efforts were made by the Varanasi district administration on his intervention and instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Interacting with mediapersons earlier, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that there were long-pending demands for trains from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and Bengaluru. He thanked the Railway Board for granting approval for operation of the special train to Varanasi. He expressed confidence that the train would get good patronage.

The special train received tremendous response on its inaugural run with 100% bookings, soon after the bookings were opened.

