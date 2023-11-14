Visakhapatnam-Varanasi bi-weekly express will commence operations from November 22, says GVL

November 14, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakhapatnam-Varanasi express will commence operations from November 22. This was conveyed by the Railway Minister’s Office to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday.

The bi-weekly express, which was supposed to have started before the Dasara festival, was inordinately delayed despite the availability of rake, and the BJP MP taking up the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the long-cherished dream of people of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region to have a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi (Benares) would become a reality from November 22 with the Railway Board announcing the extension of the Sambalpur-Varanasi Express (18311/18312) to Visakhapatnam.

The train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays and Sundays and leave from Varanasi on Tuesdays and Fridays. Mr. Narasimha Rao’s efforts had also led to the operation of a special summer train from Visakhapatnam/ Vijayawada and Tirupati to Varanasi before the commencement of the Ganga Pushkaralu.

A few months ago, the BJP MP raised the demand for a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi in Parliament in the form of a special mention and later met the Railway Minister in this regard.

On September 7, Mr. Narasimha Rao, who was appointed as a Member of East Coast Zone Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), a few months ago, raised this issue as a top priority requirement for passengers from Visakhapatnam.

Last week, when he met Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha, he emphasised the need to start operation of the train immediately. The BJP MP s intervention resulted in a positive decision by the Railway Minister.