HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam-Varanasi bi-weekly express will commence operations from November 22, says GVL

November 14, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam-Varanasi express will commence operations from November 22. This was conveyed by the Railway Minister’s Office to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday.

The bi-weekly express, which was supposed to have started before the Dasara festival, was inordinately delayed despite the availability of rake, and the BJP MP taking up the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the long-cherished dream of people of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region to have a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi (Benares) would become a reality from November 22 with the Railway Board announcing the extension of the Sambalpur-Varanasi Express (18311/18312) to Visakhapatnam.

The train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays and Sundays and leave from Varanasi on Tuesdays and Fridays. Mr. Narasimha Rao’s efforts had also led to the operation of a special summer train from Visakhapatnam/ Vijayawada and Tirupati to Varanasi before the commencement of the Ganga Pushkaralu.

A few months ago, the BJP MP raised the demand for a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi in Parliament in the form of a special mention and later met the Railway Minister in this regard.

On September 7, Mr. Narasimha Rao, who was appointed as a Member of East Coast Zone Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), a few months ago, raised this issue as a top priority requirement for passengers from Visakhapatnam.

Last week, when he met Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha, he emphasised the need to start operation of the train immediately. The BJP MP s intervention resulted in a positive decision by the Railway Minister.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.