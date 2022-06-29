Visakhapatnam: Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj makes arrangements for annual Rath Yatra festival from July 1

Samaj is reviving the nine-day celebration after a gap of two years due to COVID-19

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio-cultural organisation of Odias residing in Visakhapatnam, has made elaborate arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra festival from July 1.

The Samaj is reviving the nine-day celebration, after making it a symbolic celebration during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The colourful procession of the chariot carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, His Sister Subhadra and His Brother Balabhadra (Balarama) will be taken out from the Jagannath Temple Complex at Daspalla Hills (near All India Radio) to Gundicha Ghar, the temporary place of Lord Jagannath, near Shanti Ashram at Lawsons Bay Colony.

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj president and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) vice-president J.K. Nayak told a media conference that Lord Jagannath would come onto the streets from the sanctum sanctorum during the Rath Yatra to enable the common man to have His darshan.

The chariot would be pulled by the devotees from the main temple at Daspalla Hills to the Gundicha Ghar temple located in Lawsons Bay Colony passing through the Millennium Bunk, Andhra University Gate, Chinna Waltair, VUDA Park and Shanti Ashram.

The deities, decorated with tulsi leaves as per the custom at the world-famous Puri temple, would give darshan to devotees on ‘Nabajauban Darshan’ on Wednesday (June 29).

On July 1 afternoon, the deities would be taken out from the sanctum sanctorum to the chariot in a ritual called Pahandi Bije, after the traditional Chhera Pahanra (cleaning of the chariot) by Lal Saheb Pramod Bhanja Deo, member of erstwhile Daspalla royalty, in the colourful chariot amid chanting of kirtans and Vedic hymns, music and chanting.

Ethnic delicacies

After their sojourn in the Gundicha temple, the deities and would come back to the main temple, which is called Bahuda Yatra (Return Yatra). Ethnic delicacies like Poda Pitha, Chhena Poda and traditional Odia food would be offered as prasad during the nine-day festival.