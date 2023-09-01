Visakhapatnam: use eco-friendly idols for Vinayaka Chaviti, GVMC Commissioner urges people

September 01, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of Ganesh Pooja, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma urged people to use only environment-friendly idols during the festival.

He also requested people not to use any materials made of plastic at the Ganesh pandals and also ensure the roads are not damaged while erecting the pandals for the festival.

Mr Saikanth Varma conducted a review meeting with associations from various colonies, NGOs and others at the GVMC office here on Friday.

The GVMC Commissioner said that people should not use plaster of paris and synthetic materials in view of environmental pollution. He also said that the GVMC would come up with large-scale awareness campaigns over eco-friendly Ganesh puja. He suggested to use eco-friendly plantable Ganesh idol which is also called seed-Ganesh for the festival. He sought cooperation from the NGOs and resident/colony welfare association members.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others attended.