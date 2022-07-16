Visakhapatnam: universities should meet the growing aspirations of society, says ICCR president

‘New National Research Policy is needed for linking research to our development needs through innovation and incubation studies’

GITAM Deemed to be University conducted the 13th convocation ceremony for the graduates of 2021-22, here on Saturday.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe attended as the chief guest, and delivered the convocation address.

Addressing the gathering, he said that in the future universities should meet the growing aspirations of society and especially the generation next.

He observed that in the past universities were opened for political or economic purposes but now the only professional approach will work.

He said that a new National Research Policy is needed for linking research to our development needs through innovation and incubation studies.

Dr. Vinay Prabhakar said that the country needs quality leaders to run politics as well as institutions. He advised that the courses like leadership sciences, science of institution building, management science for commoners, interpersonal communication skills, urban planning and in university management should be introduced for the benefit of society in the coming years.

GITAM president M. Sribharath said that education sector faced a lot of challenges during pandemic and also was given a scope to rethink on present education system.

He briefed about the GITAM future plans and advised the graduates to update their knowledge to progress in their career. GITAM in-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayashankar E.Variyar submitted the annual report.

Honorary doctorates

As part of GITAM’s 13th convocation the university presented honorary doctorates to Komaravolu Sivaprasad for his outstanding contributions in Indian classical music, particularly bringing repute to whistling as a musical form.

The university also presented D.Litt to L.R. Rama Swamy for his outstanding contributions to Indian literature, particularly by introducing literature works in Telugu to Malayalam and Tamil by way of translating novels, poems and stories.

A total of 3,167 graduates and 72 research scholars received their convocation degrees.

A total of 35 students received their gold medals and rank certificates. GITAM biochemistry and bioinformatics department professor Surekha Challa received the best researcher award.

GITAM Vice-President M. Gangadhara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellors B. Gitanjali, and Y. Gowtham Rao, Registrar D. Gunasekharan, GITAM Secretary M. Bharadwaja, Governing Body Members and academic deans attended the convocation.