Visakhapatnam: Union government is bent on dismantling the public sector, alleges CITU national secretary

May 22, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) national secretary K.N. Umesh has alleged that the Central Government is bent on dismantling the public sector through various means but widespread resentment from the people and united public agitations made the government to go slow on its privatisation plan.

He participated in a public meeting organised in connection with the All India conference of the LIC Agents Organisation of India (LICAOI) along with LICAOI national general secretary P.G. Dileep, at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, here on Monday.

Mr. Umesh alleged the Union government was trying to divide the people by raking up emotions and communal passions. The people of Karnataka have taught it a lesson by acting with their heart and brain (‘Dil aur dimaag se soch ke’) and defeating it in the recent Assembly elections. He recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had tried to push through the privatisation policies by establishing the Department of Disinvestment. In the next elections, the BJP was voted out of power, and now there was no Minister for Disinvestment, though the Department continues to be there.

He recalled that the UPA-II government, under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was also defeated as it tried to go ahead with the privatisation policies. He predicted that the Modi government would also go in a similar way in the 2024 General Elections. He called upon the people to wage united struggles against the neo-liberalisation policies of the government to save the public sector.

Mr. Dileep said that LIC agents were the backbone of the corporation and they provide a direct interface with the public. But their interests were not being protected by the government. He called for unity among the agents to save the LIC from privatisation and also to achieve their demands.

CITU State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao, LICAOI national vice-president Manjunath, south zone general secretary P.V. Narasimha Rao and CITU district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar were among those participated.