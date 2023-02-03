Visakhapatnam: Union Budget laid the foundation for the next 25 years, says former Vice-Chancellor of Simhapuri University

February 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

This year’s Union Budget lays the foundation for the next 25 years, as the focus is on issues such as inclusive economy, facilitating opportunities for the youth, impetus on job creation, and strengthening macro-economic stability, said R. Sudarsana Rao, former Vice-Chancellor, Simhapuri University.

He was addressing a symposium on Union Budget organised by the Department of Commerce and Management Studies, Andhra University, which was held in association with the Indian Accounting Association, Visakhapatnam, here on Friday.

He said that the Budget was aimed at accelerating economic growth with a strong impetus on investment, and economic empowerment of women, he said.

According to him, the PM VIKAS scheme, the tourism industry, green growth, education, and health, were also focussed upon. However, he said that enough focus has not been given to the social sector, manufacturing sector, Current Account Deficit (CAD), and the State.

Chandrasekhar Akula, Founder Partner, SARC & Associates, spoke about the direct and indirect tax proposals in the Budget.

He explained about the tax rebate and the new tax slabs, reduced surcharge and custom duties and schemes for senior citizens, MSMEs and cooperative societies.

Inaugurating the symposium, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P. V. G. D. Prasad Reddy appreciated the priority given to the education sector and the move towards digitalisation in the Union Budget.

The symposium was attended by A. Narasimha Rao, Principal, AU College of Arts, Commerce & Management Studies, D. Prabhakara Rao, former president, IAA, J. Ravi, Head, Department of Commerce and Management Studies, AU, V. Krishna Mohan, Registrar, AU, and Secretary, IAA, Vizag, other dignitaries and students, and faculty from various departments.