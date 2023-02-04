Visakhapatnam: Union Budget failed to address the widening rich poor divide in the country, says AIBEA national general secretary

February 04, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) national general secretary Ch. Venkatachalam on Saturday said that the Union budget was highly disappointing as it had not addressed any of the basic issues being faced by the Indian economy at present. He alleged that it ignored Oxfam report which clearly stated that the disparity between the rich and the poor was widening.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Venkatachalam said that as per the Oxfam report, the top 30% of people owns over 90% of India’s wealth. The number of poor people in India has increased to 23 crores while the number of billionairies increased from 102 in 2020 to 166 in 2022, he added.

“The Budget has no answer to the glaring realities as shown in the Oxfam report. There is no tax on the rich in the present Budget which means that they will become more and more rich,” Mr. Venkatachalam said.

He said that 1% wealth tax on Indian billionairies is enough to fund the National Health Mission and more over it would be able to provide ₹36,960 crore for three years. Taxing the top 10 billionaries at 5% would cover healthcare costs for tribal areas for five years, he added.

India’s unemployment rate rose to 8.3% in December, the highest in 16 months, from 8% percent in the previous month, but there was no plan in the present Budget to generate more jobs for the unemployed youth, he said. “The Budget has no plan to reduce employment and boost the Indian econonomy,” Mr. Venkatachalam said.

He demanded recovery of bad loans from big companies. The only major problem in the banks in the country is the increasing bad loans due to default by corporate companies. The government is giving them concession instead of recovering loans, he alleged.

“For the last six years, the bad loan accounts are being referred to the stribunals under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC). Under this process, the loans are being sold to some other companies at cheaper rate and the bank have made huge losses. The IBC has become a method to loot public money because banks incur huge cuts in these deals. Defaulters escape without any penal action,” Mr. Venkatachalam said. He said that ₹4,46,800 crore of loan given to 13 big corporate companies was settled and resolved for ₹1,61,820 crore.

“Nearly 68% of the profits earned by the banks goes for provisioning for bad loans. Thus people’s money is being looted by the corporates,” Mr. Venkatachalam said.

There are nearly two lakh vacancies unfilled in the banks and this shortage affects the customer service, he said while adding that they would be ready to protest if the Government proposes any kind of privatisation of banks.

AIBEA General Secretary for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana B.S. Rambabu accompanied him.