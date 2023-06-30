Visakhapatnam: Uniform Civil Code should not be implemented in haste, says North Andhra Muslim JAC

June 30, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The greatness of India lies in its unity in diversity. The BJP government’s efforts to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a hurry before the elections is a far-fetched idea, which undermines the plurality of India and its cultures, said leaders of North Andhra Muslim JAC.

Uniformity could be maintained, but the personal laws of different religions should not be touched. Equality is needed within the community but not between different communities, they said at a media conference here on Friday.

Former MLA SA Rahaman said that the UCC should not be seen from the perspective of Hindu-Muslim divide as it would have far-reaching ramifications. The Adivasis, for example, follow diverse traditions and cultures. Then there were other religions like Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, who follow different traditions. “There should be widespread discussions, and a broad consensus should be arrived at before going ahead with the plan. The Supreme Court had also ruled against mixing of religion and State power. In any case, a decision on it should be taken only after the next general elections,” he said.

Dr. Rahaman alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chants the mantra of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ during his trips abroad, sings a different tune in India. He alleged that the BJP has raked up the UCC issue now with an eye on vote bank politics. “This is not the time for UCC. The issue can be taken up after broad discussions with all communities and all sections of the people, based on the recommendations of the Law Commission of India.

GVMC Corporator Mohd. Sadiq recalled that the First Law Commission had noted in 1834 that no uniformity could be ensured in the issue of marriage, divorce, adoption and succession as these four were based on personal laws. He said that UCC was a sensitive issue and it was wrong to bring it ahead of the general elections. It also violates Articles 25, 26 and 29 of the Constitution.

Advocate IM Ahmed wondered as to how the Centre would implement the UCC, without even bringing a draft on it. He sought that the Centre should release the draft and hold widespread debates on it before going ahead with the proposal.

