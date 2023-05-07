Visakhapatnam: Undavalli calls for public debates on Margadarsi case to create awareness among common people

May 07, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said that a logical conclusion in the Margadarsi case is essential to prevent others from indulging in unscrupulous practices, and justifying their actions on the contention that when influential persons can do it and are allowed to go scot-free, why not me?

Addressing a meeting on the ‘Ramoji Rao – Margadarsi’ case, organised by Swarnandhra daily, here on Sunday evening, Mr. Arun Kumar said that it was also needed to restore the faith of the common people that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law, irrespective of their position in society. He said that the YSR Congress Party government had done the right thing by filing affidavits in the court.

He said that many small chit fund companies were downing their shutters after collecting huge amounts of money from customers. They were diverting the money collected into other companies, in violation of the RBI guidelines, and when they incur losses in those companies, they were closing the chit fund companies, causing financial problems to the common subscribers.

Mr. Arun Kumar wanted Adireddy Appa Rao should also be given bail for his involvement in a similar case in Rajamahendravaram. The State government should not oppose granting of bail for any reason as it would only boomerang on the YSRCP. He said those investing in chit funds were doing it for higher interest but when those companies were cheating them, they do not even know whom to approach.

He called for more debates on these issues to create greater awareness among the people. He alleged that courts were being misled on the issue. Referring to the stand taken by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the issue, Mr. Arun Kumar said that the TDP could make it an issue in the next election and project it as though an innocent person was being harassed by the YSR Congress Party government.