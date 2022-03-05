Visakhapatnam: UK Deputy High Commissioner congratulates AMC for successful completion of Swaasa-AI platform trials

It is a tool to detect COVID-19 and pulmonary TB through analysis of cough sounds

Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, visited the Government Hospital of Chest and Communicable diseases, which is a teaching hospital under Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, on Saturday and congratulated the staff for successfully completing clinical validations of Swaasa AI-platform.

He appreciated the results achieved under very aggressive timelines. He said that he was looking forward to implementation of the solution at a larger scale in the near future.

Swaasa AI- platform is a tool to detect COVID-19 and pulmonary TB through analysis of cough sounds and it has completed successful clinical validations by the faculty and staff at the hospital.

No hardware

Swaasa is a tool to self test and monitor the health of the lungs and can be done anywhere and anytime. It works as a SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) and no hardware is required.

The project was undertaken with an objective to develop a point of care COVID-19 and TB triaging, monitoring, and surveillance solution using functional (sound) information collected from the lungs, and advanced artificial intelligence technology, which can be scaleably deployed in resource limited Low Middle Income Country (LMIC) settings.

The project was funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) through C-CAMP (India’s premier life sciences innovation hub).

The Swaasa AI platform was developed by Salcit Technologies Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based startup founded by Narayana Rao Sripada in 2017, and supported by Venkat Yechuri and Manmohan Jain as CEO and CSO respectively.

The device is ready for commercial deployments in India and outside including Bangladesh and Australia, said Mr. Manmohan

The Clinical Trials Registry- India (CTRI) registered clinical studies were conducted by the faculty of the Andhra Medical College at the King George Hospital and Government Hospital of Chest and Communicable Diseases.