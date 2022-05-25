Visakhapatnam: two youths arrested for chain snatchings at Bheemunipatnam

The City Police (Crime Wing) arrested two youth for allegedly being involved in chain snatchings under Bheemunipatnam Police station limits here on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Gori Gangulu alias Siva (24) and Yalamanchili Guruvulu alias Giri (27), both residents of Chaitanya Nagar, Maddilapalem, in Visakhapatnam and natives of Vizianagaram district.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Additional DCP (Crimes) D. Gangadharam said that on May 21, the accused came on a two-wheeler and reportedly snatched away 16 grams gold chain from a woman who was on another bike near Gollapalem under Bheemunipatnam Police station limits.

Again on May 22, the accused have snatched one-and-half tola of gold chain from another woman near Chillapeta. The incident reportedly occurred when the woman and her daughter were heading to a movie.

Based on the complaints, a special team was formed. The police were able to retrieve the CCTV footage and identify the vehicle registration number, and they were arrested near Satyam Junction. The police have recovered 2.75 tolas of gold ornaments from them.

The ADCP also said that both the accused are working in a bakery at Seethammadhara. The duo were addicted to vices and cricket betting, and they suffered losses. The youth have decided to commit chain snatchings to fulfil their vices and recover from the losses, Mr. Gangadharam added.