Visakhapatnam: two juveniles among four held in burglary case

November 15, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police on Tuesday arrested two members of a four-member inter-State gang for allegedly gaining entry into a house and making good with cash by assaulting an inmate at Chimapalalli area under Pendurthi police station limits in the city. The police also took two juveniles in conflict with law into their custody.

The arrested were identified as Sukru Singh (22) and Laxman Kitchawa (30), both from Simdega district, Jharkhand.

Addressing a press conference at the police conference hall here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Naganna said that in the early hours of October 26, the two accused had gained entry into a locked house by removing the window grill at Chimalapalli area. When the accused were attempting to steal the gold ornaments from a room, a 27-year-old woman inmate noticed them and tried to stop them. In order to escape, the accused had attacked her with a knife, causing serious injury. The miscreants who have already committed theft of around ₹5,300 and two watches, left the spot, as the woman raised alarm.

Based on the complaint, Pendurthi police have registered a case.

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police, Ch.Srikanth and DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna, police teams headed by Inspector of Police, West Crime Sub-Division, K. Durga Prasad Rao, were formed. Acting on a tip-off, the teams had gone to Jharkhand and a few places in Andhra Pradesh as part of the investigation. Mr. Naganna said that the police have made strenuous efforts to collect accurate information as well as to verify the authentication of the participation of the accused.

The police have recovered ₹1,900 from their possession. The two juveniles who according to the police also had a role in the crime, were sent to the juvenile home.

ACP Ch. Penta Rao said that all the accused had arrived in Visakhapatnam some time back and were working in a coal factory at Pendurthi. The accused have seen the 27-year-old woman wearing gold ornaments couple of times and thought that by committing theft in her house, they would gain a lot of gold.

On the day of the incident, while two accused Sukru and Laxman went inside the house, one juvenile stayed outside the house and another at the end of the street, the ACP said.

Mr. Penta Rao also said that they are yet to ascertain whether the accused were involved in any offences at their home town.

“An offender needs to have experience for entering a house by removing a window grill. So, we have sought the help from Jharkhand police to ascertain whether these accused were ex-offenders,” the ACP added.