Visakhapatnam: two, including a woman, arrested for ‘trafficking’ a Bangladeshi woman

A police team sent to West Bengal to nab the remaining accused, say officials

The city police arrested two persons including a woman, in the alleged trafficking case of a Bangladeshi woman, here on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Beesetti Dhanalaxmi (37), a resident of Sujatha Nagar, and Areshyil Vineet (28) a resident of Hyderabad.

According to the police, during the course of investigation it was found that the accused Dhanalaxmi was befriended by one Nupur alias Adi and Papiya alias Puppy. The accused was reportedly running a brothel house in Sujatha Nagar.

The investigation also revealed that the victim on the suggestion of Nupur and Papiya had crossed the Bangladesh border on April 23 and was staying with one Muneer in 24 Paragana district of West Bengal. Muneer also promised To organise an Indian Visa and also prepared a fake Aadhaar card on her name and also provided her a SIM card.

Later on April 28, Muneer made the victim board Shalimar Express and told her to proceed to Visakhapatnam. On arrival at Visakhapatnam, she was met by Vineet and she was taken to the house of Dhanalaxmi in Sujatha Nagar.

As per the police, she had confessed that from April 28 to May 3, Dhanalaxmi used her in the flesh trade business. Meanwhile, the victim had come to know that her younger brother in Bangladesh had fallen ill and requested Dhanalaxmi to send her back to her country, which she refused.

Later, the victim had sent a message to her brother about her suffering. Her brother then had sent a message to a known person in Kolkata, who in turn forwarded the message to the WhatsApp number of Commissioner of Police Visakhapatnam.

Based on the information, the Pendurthi Police traced the victim at Sujatha Nagar, rescued the victim and arrested the accused.

The victim was shifted to One Stop Centre at KGH, being run by Women and Child Welfare Department and her health condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile a police team is being sent to West Bengal to apprehend the remaining accused involved in this human trafficking case.

It is also learnt that two Ham radio operators in Kolkata and Visakhapatnam, had also played a role in the rescue operation by passing on the messages.