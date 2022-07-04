Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: two, including a police constable, arrested in attempt to murder case

The MR Peta police station officials arrested two persons, including a police constable, in an alleged attempt to murder case on Monday.

As per the police, the arrested were identified as Pramod, who is said to be working as a police constable, and one Tarun.

It is learnt that an attempt was made to murder one Rajesh, the complainant, on June 18. A case was booked based on a complaint filed by Rajesh and the duo were arrested on Monday. Further details are awaited.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2022 10:28:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-two-including-a-police-constable-arrested-in-attempt-to-murder-case/article65600629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY