Visakhapatnam: two, including a police constable, arrested in attempt to murder case
The MR Peta police station officials arrested two persons, including a police constable, in an alleged attempt to murder case on Monday.
As per the police, the arrested were identified as Pramod, who is said to be working as a police constable, and one Tarun.
It is learnt that an attempt was made to murder one Rajesh, the complainant, on June 18. A case was booked based on a complaint filed by Rajesh and the duo were arrested on Monday. Further details are awaited.
