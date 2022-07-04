Visakhapatnam: two, including a police constable, arrested in attempt to murder case

The MR Peta police station officials arrested two persons, including a police constable, in an alleged attempt to murder case on Monday.

As per the police, the arrested were identified as Pramod, who is said to be working as a police constable, and one Tarun.

It is learnt that an attempt was made to murder one Rajesh, the complainant, on June 18. A case was booked based on a complaint filed by Rajesh and the duo were arrested on Monday. Further details are awaited.