Visakhapatnam: Two held for ‘harassing’ woman online

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 08, 2022 23:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of harassing a woman by uploading her morphed nude pictures to fake social media accounts.

The accused have been identified as Sridhar and Abhiteja. According to the police, a 22-year-old woman, who has been separated from her husband, reportedly met a man named Sridhar. The duo started to live together.

Knowing about it, the family members of the woman took her back home. Irked over this, Sridhar started to share her morphed nude pictures on social media platform.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the woman received such pictures from a fake social media account allegedly created by Abhiteja. The woman lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police. Investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app