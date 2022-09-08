Visakhapatnam: Two held for ‘harassing’ woman online

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of harassing a woman by uploading her morphed nude pictures to fake social media accounts.

The accused have been identified as Sridhar and Abhiteja. According to the police, a 22-year-old woman, who has been separated from her husband, reportedly met a man named Sridhar. The duo started to live together.

Knowing about it, the family members of the woman took her back home. Irked over this, Sridhar started to share her morphed nude pictures on social media platform.

According to police, the woman received such pictures from a fake social media account allegedly created by Abhiteja. The woman lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police. Investigation is on.